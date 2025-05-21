Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 424 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,962,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

