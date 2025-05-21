Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,145,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 372,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,714,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,574,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

