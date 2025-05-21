ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.83 ($0.04). 801,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,669,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of £11.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.73.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

