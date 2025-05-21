Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,239,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,335. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $176.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.79 and a 12-month high of $180.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

