iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,324,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,491,000 after buying an additional 613,878 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,603,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,723,000 after acquiring an additional 543,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,424,000 after acquiring an additional 89,175 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 119,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

