Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

RSPT opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

