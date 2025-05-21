Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Lifted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $556,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

