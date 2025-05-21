LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises 1.7% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $374,354.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,477,955.30. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,009 shares of company stock worth $8,721,836 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Oppenheimer downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

