ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Posts Earnings Results

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%.

ImmuPharma Price Performance

LON:IMM opened at GBX 2.84 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.73. ImmuPharma has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.40 ($0.10).

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

About ImmuPharma

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.