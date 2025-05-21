ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Posts Earnings Results

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
LON:IMM opened at GBX 2.84 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.73. ImmuPharma has a 1-year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.40 ($0.10).
About ImmuPharma
