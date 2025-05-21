Hafnia Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1015 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

HAFN opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hafnia stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,751 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hafnia worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

