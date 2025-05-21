Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $273.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.53. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

