Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Posts Earnings Results

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 58.10 ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Big Yellow Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 120.15%.

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 990 ($13.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 829 ($11.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,344 ($18.00). The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 953.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.72.

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

