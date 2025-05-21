ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $748.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $685.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.63. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.