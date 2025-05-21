Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Releases Earnings Results

Panther Securities (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 38.40 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Panther Securities had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Panther Securities Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 290 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.37 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.18. Panther Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.69).

About Panther Securities

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

