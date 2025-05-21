Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Releases Earnings Results

Panther Securities (LON:PNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 38.40 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Panther Securities had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.64%.
Panther Securities Trading Down 3.3%
Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 290 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.37 million, a P/E ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 0.18. Panther Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.69).
About Panther Securities
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Panther Securities
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rivian Stock Below $20: Charging Up or in the Breakdown Lane?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Panther Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.