SentinelOne’s (S) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.03.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $305,680.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,313.28. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,498 shares of company stock worth $8,136,199. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in SentinelOne by 715.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 2,558,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after buying an additional 2,483,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

