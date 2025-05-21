Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, insider Ronald Tascarella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,609 shares in the company, valued at $826,353. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,203 shares of company stock worth $88,473 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.0%

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $72.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.12.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

