BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Purchased by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,678 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 371,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,613,000 after buying an additional 158,324 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,378 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 980.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 73,417 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.00.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

