Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $291.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

