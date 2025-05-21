ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.82 ($0.04). Approximately 1,325,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,674,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of £11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.53.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

