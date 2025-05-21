ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.84 ($0.04). Approximately 801,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,669,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.73. The company has a market cap of £11.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.