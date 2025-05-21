Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after buying an additional 1,088,104 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 116,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.