Q2 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Cut by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kinetik in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 14,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kinetik by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinetik by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kinetik by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 85,378 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 328.42%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

