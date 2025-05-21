Repertoire Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. UL Solutions makes up 0.9% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in UL Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,105. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $712,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.31. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

