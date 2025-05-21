Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10,269.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,029,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,921,000 after buying an additional 2,010,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after purchasing an additional 418,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,418 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

