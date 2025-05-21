Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $10,648,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $30,536,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $493.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $538.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.66.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

