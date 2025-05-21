Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 470,143 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,143 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ventas worth $57,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,261,000 after buying an additional 599,600 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,153. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,481 shares of company stock worth $21,385,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Ventas stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

