Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,754 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 89,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

