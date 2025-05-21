Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.