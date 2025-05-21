Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $19.64 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 275.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,713 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of FOX by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

