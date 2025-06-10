FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Up 12.1% – What’s Next?

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 219.80 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 217.20 ($2.94). Approximately 6,579,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,986,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.80 ($2.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -101.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The transport operator reported GBX 19.40 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

