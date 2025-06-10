Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (ATD, BCF, CCO, DOL, FNV, NXE, OR, SSL, VHI, WPM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 10th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$88.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.20 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$105.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$93.00 to C$106.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$75.00 to C$96.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$262.00 to C$267.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.75 to C$17.00.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$134.00.

