Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (ATD, BCF, CCO, DOL, FNV, NXE, OR, SSL, VHI, WPM)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 10th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$88.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.20 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.00 to C$105.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from C$93.00 to C$106.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from C$75.00 to C$96.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$262.00 to C$267.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.75 to C$17.00.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$134.00.

