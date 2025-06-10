Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 537,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 172,611 shares.The stock last traded at $165.77 and had previously closed at $164.08.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,094,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,042,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

