Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

