Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Purchases 131 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($204.16).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Chris Carney acquired 117,254 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £133,669.56 ($181,148.61).

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.9%

TW traded up GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 116.35 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 12,039,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taylor Wimpey

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.