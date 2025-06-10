Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells 8,583 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $317,656.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,098.59. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RGR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $46.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after buying an additional 172,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 96,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

