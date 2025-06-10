National Bankshares Reiterates “C$14.00” Price Target for Vitalhub (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) received a C$14.00 target price from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

VHI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

VHI traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.72. 56,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,579. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$6.74 and a 1 year high of C$12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.62. The firm has a market cap of C$579.87 million, a P/E ratio of 174.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Francis Nelson Shen purchased 25,000 shares of Vitalhub stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$255,750.00. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

