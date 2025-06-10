Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Sells $24,520.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,312.86. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 125,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $403.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is -38.60%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 658,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 599,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 439.2% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 377,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 307,431 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 255,460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,166,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after acquiring an additional 111,390 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

