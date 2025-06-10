Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Major Shareholder Sells 60,200 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S.R.L. Bp4 sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,531,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,261.80. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S.R.L. Bp4 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 26,855 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $24,438.05.

On Thursday, May 29th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 3,361 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $3,226.56.

On Wednesday, May 28th, S.R.L. Bp4 sold 14,256 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $13,685.76.

Shares of NYSE MLSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. 46,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,164. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 99.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 53,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

