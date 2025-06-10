sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, sudeng has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. sudeng has a market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $27.75 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,751.62 or 1.00036055 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,741.55 or 1.00026794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00202713 USD and is up 8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $29,461,897.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

