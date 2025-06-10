Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $418.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.04.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

