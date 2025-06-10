Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Finance LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $308.58 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

