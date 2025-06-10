iExec RLC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.68 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $88.68 million and $11.57 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00003017 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00002382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000014 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,784 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

