Helium (HNT) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a market cap of $549.78 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $3.00 or 0.00002759 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,751.62 or 1.00036055 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108,741.55 or 1.00026794 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 183,272,777 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
