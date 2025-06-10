Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Trading Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.20 and last traded at $191.90. Approximately 84,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 500,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Smart Money Just Bought $1.3B of Altria Stock
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- CrowdStrike Stock Hits All-Time Highs: Smart Buy or FOMO Trap?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Meta Pulls Ahead of the Mag 7: Analysts Predict a Breakout Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.