Heroes of Mavia Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $2.83 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,783.17 or 0.99870815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,737.75 or 0.99829121 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,619,195 tokens. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 111,931,126 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 0.16850937 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,793,145.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

