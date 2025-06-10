Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.5%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

