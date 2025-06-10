Lido Staked Matic Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $2,630.47 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,783.17 or 0.99870815 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,737.75 or 0.99829121 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 15,994,710 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 16,003,782.95394621. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.24809345 USD and is up 3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $3,778.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

