West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $656,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

LMT opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $468.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.09.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

