Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.53 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and $3.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00005518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,549,593 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

