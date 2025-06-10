Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 3rd Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $773.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $769.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

